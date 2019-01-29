

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Resorts World Las Vegas pr RWLV and Wynn Resorts announced that they have reached a settlement agreement on a dispute involving trade dress and copyright infringement claims surrounding the design of the $4 billion RWLV project.



'Genting's Resorts World Las Vegas project will be the launching point for the next generation of integrated resorts, and the aesthetics of the project will play an important role in its future success. While the company believes the design to have had differences with Wynn and Encore's once fully realized, after further consideration and conversations with the Wynn team, we have directed our design team to make several changes that will clearly differentiate the two properties,' said Michael Levoff, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Development, Genting.



