

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - The Nevada Gaming Commission said it will fine Wynn Resorts (WYNN) after an investigation found former executives failed on multiple occasions to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against former Chief Executive officer and founder Steve Wynn.



A complaint and settlement released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board detailed at least seven allegations of misconduct by Wynn dating to 2005 where the board says former executives and managers failed to act.



Wynn Resorts said,'The completion of the NGCB's investigation of the response of certain employees to allegations against our founder and previous CEO Steve Wynn is an important remedial step. We have fully cooperated and been transparent with the Board in this in-depth investigation. We look forward to appearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission to review the settlement and establish the final resolution of the investigation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX