

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German software giant SAP SE (SAP) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax, on IFRS basis, dropped 9 percent to 1.69 billion euros from last year's 1.86 billion euros. Basic earnings per share dropped 8 percent to 1.41 euros from 1.54 euros last year.



Non-IFRS profit was 1.80 billion euros, compared to 2.13 billion euros a year ago. Non-IFRS earnings per share were 1.51 euros, compared to 1.77 euros last year.



Operating profit, however, increased 22% year over year to 2.40 billion euros.



Total revenue grew 9 percent to 7.43 billion euros from prior year's 6.81 billion euros. Revenues increased 13 percent at constant currency rates.



New cloud bookings were 736 million euros, up 25%. Cloud subscriptions and support revenue grew 41%. Software revenue grew 1% year over year to 2.09 billion euros.



Luka Mucic, CFO said, 'New order entry surged 18% in Q4, taking the total for the full year to over €10 billion for the first time ever. This stellar business momentum sets us up perfectly for continued strong profitable growth in 2019 and beyond, while we expect our cloud growth will continue to outperform our business software cloud peers.'



