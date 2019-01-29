

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled Euro1.69 billion, or Euro1.41 per share. This compares with Euro1.86 billion, or Euro1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to Euro7.43 billion from Euro6.81 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): Euro1.69 Bln. vs. Euro1.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro1.41 vs. Euro1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro7.43 Bln vs. Euro6.81 Bln last year.



