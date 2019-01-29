

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (ANA.L, ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK), parent of All Nippon Airways, reported net income to owners of the parent of 106.8 billion yen for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018 compared to 152.9 billion yen, previous year. The Group said net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased as a result of the special income recorded during the previous fiscal year due to the inclusion of Peach Aviation Limited as a consolidated subsidiary, and the special loss booked during this period due to the settlement of a class action in the US. Operating income declined 5.6% year-over-year to 156.6 billion yen due to an increase in operating expenses.



For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018, operating revenues increased 5.2% to 1.57 trillion yen. The Group stated that it increased revenues mainly in Air Transportation, during the period.



'As a result of steadily increasing and robust demand, operating income for the third quarter alone was 51.4 billion yen, an increase of 500 million yen compared to the third quarter of the previous year, despite continued declines in the first half of the fiscal year due to natural disasters and other factors,' said Ichiro Fukuzawa, CFO, ANA HD.



Looking forward, the company said it has not revised the consolidated financial forecast.



Separately, ANA HOLDINGS announced it will invest $95 million US dollars in PAL Holdings Inc. and acquire 9.5% of PAL Holding's outstanding shares. PAL Holdings is the parent of Philippine Airlines Inc., the Philippine flag carrier and the largest airline in the Philippines. ANA HD will acquire the shares from Trustmark Holdings Corp., which is owned by the Lucio Tan family and is the largest shareholder of PAL Holdings.



