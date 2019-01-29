

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L) reported a pretax loss of 941 thousand for the six months ended 30 November 2018 compared to profit of 582 thousand pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 0.48 pence compared to profit of 0.38 pence. The Group recorded an impairment of capitalised development costs of 0.5 million pounds, for the period.



For the period ended 30 November 2018, revenue declined to 10.44 million pounds from 12.80 million pounds, last year. The Group said the lower revenues resulted from the anticipated conclusion of certain legacy filter product programmes, partially offset by stronger defence sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX