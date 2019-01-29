

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) reported that its group system sales for the fourth-quarter rose 5.5 percent to 339.5 million pounds from 321.8 million pounds last year. Organic Group system sales were up 5.8%.



The company said it expects continued growth in the UK and ROI this year. As usual, the significant majority of UK growth is expected to come from like-for-like growth and the contribution from last year's new stores. The overall pipeline for new UK stores is similar to the same point in 2018.



In International operations, the company plans to invest in central functions and infrastructure to support much bigger businesses. While this will have an impact on overall profitability in the short term, it is confident of the long term opportunities these markets offer. At this early stage it expects International (including Germany) to break even in 2019.



David Wild, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The UK delivered food market is vibrant and we estimate that it will grow at a compound rate of 8% a year to 2022. We aim to maintain our share of this market, thanks to over 30 years of experience in delivery, a leading brand, great-tasting pizza and superior franchisees.'



