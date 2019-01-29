

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY) announced Monday that Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., formerly known as West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., has launched Mitomycin for Injection, USP, 20mg and 40mg.



Hikma's Mitomycin for Injection, USP is not recommended as single-agent, primary therapy. The company said it has been shown to be useful in the therapy of disseminated adenocarcinoma of the stomach or pancreas in proven combinations with other approved chemotherapeutic agents and as palliative treatment when other modalities have failed. Mitomycin is not recommended to replace appropriate surgery and/or radiotherapy.



According to IQVIA, US sales of Mitomycin for Injection were approximately $43 million in the 12 months ending November 2018.



This new product introduction expands Hikma's broad US offering of more than 90 injectable products.



