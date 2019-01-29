

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors shrugged off trade tensions and looked ahead to the FOMC meeting and another debate on Brexit for directional cues.



Trade talks between the U.S. and China are likely to begin Wednesday in Washington despite the U.S. government filing criminal charges against Huawei.



Investors awaited a key Brexit vote in Parliament, which could see MPs vote to force the government seek extension of Article 50 to avoid a catastrophic outcome.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7 percent at 356.76 in opening deals after losing 1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was moving up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up as much as 1.5 percent.



French luxury goods group LVMH recovered from an early slide to trade half a percent higher ahead of its 2018 results after the closing bell.



Hikma Pharma gained nearly 1 percent in London after its U.S. unit launched Mitomycin for Injection, USP, 20mg and 40mg.



Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown slumped 4.8 percent after reporting a decline in assets under management for the six-month period ended December.



Royal Mail plunged almost 11 percent after narrowing its profit guidance.



Software giant SAP declined 1.5 percent in Frankfurt after its fourth-quarter profit after tax, on IFRS basis, dropped 9 percent to 1.69 billion euros from last year's 1.86 billion euros.



Sartorius jumped nearly 12 percent. The laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider reported that its fiscal 2018 net profit grew 21.9 percent to 175.6 million euros from 144.0 million euros last year.



On a light day on the economic front, survey data from statistical office INSEE showed that French consumer confidence rose more-than-expected in January, after decreasing in December.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 91 from 86 in December amid a sharp improvement in expectations. Economists had forecast a score of 88. In November, the reading was 91.



