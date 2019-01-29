

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.35 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $0.52 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 million or $2.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $7.95 billion from $7.99 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.37 Mln. vs. $1.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.31 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $7.95 Bln vs. $7.99 Bln last year.



