

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday updated its fiscal 2019 earnings and organic local-currency sales growth expectations to reflect the current external environment and to include the pending acquisition of the technology business of M*Modal which was previously excluded from guidance.



The company now expects full-year 2019 earnings in a range of $10.45 to $10.90 per share, including a $0.10 per share earnings headwind from the M*Modal acquisition, down from a prior range of $10.60 to $11.05 per share.



3M also expanded its full-year organic local-currency growth expectation to a range of 1 to 4 percent versus 2 to 4 percent, previously.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.75 per share on revenues of $33.39 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX