

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $237.65 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $77.42 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $313.63 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $3.00 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $313.63 Mln. vs. $252.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX