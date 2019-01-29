

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) announced the formation of a strategic collaboration focused on the development and commercialization of Voyager's gene therapy programs, VY-AADC for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia, as well as rights to two programs to be determined.



Neurocrine Biosciences gained the development and commercialization rights to gene therapy programs VY-AADC, VY-FXN01 and two additional programs to be determined.



Neurocrine Biosciences has agreed to pay Voyager $165 million in cash including a $115 million upfront payment and a $50 million equity investment at a Voyager per share price of $11.96. Voyager will also receive funding from Neurocrine Biosciences for all costs incurred on these collaboration programs. Voyager may be entitled to earn up to $1.7 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments across the four programs.



