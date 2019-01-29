

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced that its Board has concluded its efforts to pursue a sale of the company in conjunction with its broader review of strategic and financial alternatives. GameStop's Board has now terminated efforts to pursue a sale of the company due to the lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquiror.



GameStop said its Board continues to evaluate the optimal use of the proceeds received from the sale of Spring Mobile business, which could include reducing the company's outstanding debt, funding share repurchases, reinvesting in core video game and collectibles businesses to drive growth, or a combination of these options.



GameStop its Board is continuing the search process to appoint a permanent CEO and is working with a leading executive search firm.



