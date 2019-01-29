

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social networking giant Facebook Inc.'s (FB) plans to merge the messaging functions of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger could be blocked in the EU due to significant data protection concerns.



The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), in a statement, said that 'ultimately the proposed integration can only occur in the EU if it is capable of meeting all of the requirements of the GDPR.'



The Irish DPC has asked Facebook Ireland for an urgent briefing on what is being proposed.



'The Irish DPC will be very closely scrutinising Facebook's plans as they develop, particularly insofar as they involve the sharing and merging of personal data between different Facebook companies.'



'Previous proposals to share data between Facebook companies have given rise to significant data protection concerns and the Irish DPC will be seeking early assurances that all such concerns will be fully taken into account by Facebook in further developing this proposal.'



