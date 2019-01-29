

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $210 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $867 million from $778 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



