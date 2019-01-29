

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - AMD (AMD) announced, for full year 2019, the company expects high single digit percentage revenue growth driven by Ryzen, EPYC and Radeon datacenter GPU product sales as the company ramps 7nm products throughout the year. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be greater than 41 percent for 2019.



For the first quarter of 2019, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.25 billion, plus or minus $50 million, a decrease of approximately 24 percent year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease is expected to be primarily driven by lower graphics sales due to excess channel inventory, the absence of blockchain-related GPU revenue and lower memory sales. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 41 percent in the first quarter of 2019.



For the fourth-quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to $0.01 a year ago. Revenue was $1.42 billion, up 6 percent year-over-year primarily driven by the Computing and Graphics segment.



