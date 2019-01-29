

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $236.5 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $841.8 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378.9 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $378.9 Mln. vs. $453.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30



