

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $187.15 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $152.56 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $4.14 billion from $3.96 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



