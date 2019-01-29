

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $116.41 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $124.67 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $324.86 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $652.74 million from $630.70 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $324.86 Mln. vs. $316.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $652.74 Mln vs. $630.70 Mln last year.



