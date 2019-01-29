sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,37 Euro		-0,07
-0,29 %
WKN: 923889 ISIN: US48203R1041 Ticker-Symbol: JNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,392
24,588
29.01.
24,36
24,55
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC24,37-0,29 %