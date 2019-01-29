

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share to be paid on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2019. This reflects an increase of approximately 6% compared to previous quarterly dividends. The company said it intends to grow dividend over time.



Juniper Networks also announced it plans to enter an approximately $300 million accelerated share repurchase program and intends to be opportunistic with its share repurchases thereafter.



'We are taking actions to create shareholder value and today's actions are consistent with our commitment to return 75% of our free cash flow to shareholders in 2019,' said Ken Miller, CFO, Juniper Networks.



