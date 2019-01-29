

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $98.14 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $93.75 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $100.94 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $614.09 million from $585.90 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $100.94 Mln. vs. $86.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $614.09 Mln vs. $585.90 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX