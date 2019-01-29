

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to rise 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in the three months prior.



The trimmed mean is called steady at 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year, while the weighted median is seen as unchanged at 1.7 percent on year and rising to 0.5 percent on quarter from 0.3 percent in Q3.



Japan will see December data for retail sales and January figures for its consumer confidence index.



Retail sales are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year after falling 1.0 percent on month and climbing 1.4 percent on year in November. Large retailer sales are expected to sink 1.1 percent on year after falling an annual 2.2 percent in the previous month. The consumer confidence index is expected to see a score of 42.4, down from 42.7 in December.



Hong Kong will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales were up 1.2 percent on year.



