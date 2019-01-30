

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $17.30 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $9.82 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.20 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $123.39 million from $136.16 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $30.20 Mln. vs. $28.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $123.39 Mln vs. $136.16 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX