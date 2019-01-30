

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced the launch of VisaNet processing in Argentina, a move that will bring new payment services to Argentine cardholders, merchants, and financial institutions. The launch grows Visa's share of domestic transaction processing in the Latin America and Caribbean region by more than 10 percentage points.



VisaNet processing will also enable cardholder access to new ways to pay, including digital wallets, real time peer-to-peer (P2P) and contactless payments.



Separately, Visa, a partner of the National Football League (NFL) since 1995, today announced a renewed agreement with the NFL to serve as the league's Official Payment Services Technology Partner through the 2025 season. The new multi-year sponsorship deal includes new benefits for Visa cardholders at NFL events and plans to collaborate on the first cashless Super Bowl in the future.



The partnership news comes days before the leader in digital payments brings contactless and cashless payment experiences to Super Bowl LIII fans in Atlanta. Visa said.



