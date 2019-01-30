

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSL) is tweaking the naming and pricing of its Model S and Model X vehicles, according to a report Tuesday.



The blog Electrek said Tesla will change its naming convention so that the car models' names will no longer be based on their battery pack.



The Model S P100D, for example, will now be called the Model S Performance, much the same way the Model 3's iterations are named. Tesla also cut $1,000 from the price of its base Model S and Model X vehicles, to $85,000 and $88,000, respectively.



Earlier this month, Tesla dropped its cheapest, 75 kWh-battery Model S and Model X offerings and cut prices by $2,000 on its three lines of cars to offset the phaseout of tax incentives at the beginning of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX