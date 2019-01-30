

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to Canon Inc. increased to 71.71 billion yen from 54.60 billion yen, previous year. Operating profit rose 30% to 99.58 billion yen.



Fourth-quarter net sales were down 5.5% year-on-year to 1.06 trillion yen.



Looking forward, Canon projects full-year consolidated net sales in 2019 of 3.9 trillion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 1.3%; operating profit of 325.0 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 5.2%; and net income attributable to Canon Inc. of 240.0 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 5.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX