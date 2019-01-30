

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK), a Japanese maker of passive components and magnetic application products, reported Wednesday that its nine-month attributable net income climbed 21.5 percent to 63.49 billion Japanese yen or $571.94 million from last year's 52.27 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 501.54 yen or $4.52, higher than 413.06 yen a year ago.



Operating income grew 22.2 percent from the prior year to 94.94 billion yen or $855.30 million.



Net sales for the period grew 11.2 percent to 1.07 trillion yen or $9.66 billion from last year's 964.70 billion yen



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 80 billion yen.



Further, the company now expects operating income of 110 billion yen and net sales of 1.37 trillion yen. The company previously expected operating income of 120 billion yen and net sales of 1.42 trillion yen.



Compared to last year, net income is expected to grow 26.1 percent, operating income would grow 22.6 percent and net sales would grow 7.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX