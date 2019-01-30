

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter attributable net income dropped 3 percent to NT$8.42 billion or NT$1.09 per share from last year's NT$8.68 billion or NT$1.12 per share.



Income from operations decreased 2.1% to NT$10.21 billion. The operating margin was 18.4%, as compared to 17.1% in the same period of 2017.



EBITDA decreased 1.3% to NT$18.19 billion. EBITDA margin was 32.8%, higher than 30.3% last year.



Total revenue fell 8.9% to NT$55.46 billion from NT$60.88 billion a year ago. Mobile communications revenue decreased 13.6%, while Internet revenue increased 9.9%.



Looking ahead, for 2019, the Company expects total revenue to increase by around 2.4 to 3.5%, to NT$220.56 billion to NT$222.91 billion as compared to the un-audited consolidated total revenue of 2018.



Income from operations is expected to be in a range of down 2.1% to up 2.3% to NT$42.69 to NT$44.63 billion, year over year. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent is expected to be NT$34.11 billion to NT$35.68 billion.



