

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in February, defying expectations for a modest easing, survey data from the GfK showed on Wednesday.



The forward-looking GfK consumer confidence indicator for February rose to 10.8 from a revised 10.5 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 10.3.



Income expectations and propensity to buy improved further, while households assessed the general economic outlook less optimistically for a fourth straight month.



Encouraged by a good start to the year, the GfK predicted an increase of 1.5 percent in private consumption in Germany this year.



