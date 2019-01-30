

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened for a fourth consecutive month in January, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 41.9 from 42.7 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 42.4 for January.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined in January along with those measuring expectations on employment, life style and savings, the report showed.



The latest survey was conducted on January 15th and covered 8,400 households.



