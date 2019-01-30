

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday as the pound dipped amid anxiety over Brexit. In addition, comments from Apple's chief that U.S.-China trade tensions were easing helped sooth investor worries about slowing growth in China.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 61 points or 0.89 percent at 6,894.57 after rallying 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Miners were in demand as iron ore and copper prices rose following a mining disaster in Brazil. BHP, Anglo American and Antofagasta all gained over 1 percent.



British American Tobacco jumped over 3 percent to extend gains from the previous session as fears over the menthol cigarette crackdown Stateside receded.



Investors awaited cues from the FOMC meeting and U.S.-China trade talks for further direction.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep policy unchanged when it announces its decision on Wednesday.



China's Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington this week to meet U.S. officials, including President Trump.



