

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $424 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $1232 million, or $4.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $23.37 million from $22.68 million last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $644 Mln. vs. $339 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q4): $23.37 Mln vs. $22.68 Mln last year.



