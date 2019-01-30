

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Renault SA (RNSDY.PK) appointed the French auditor Mazars to investigate possible wrongdoing within their automotive alliance, a sign the partners are moving forward on a joint probe following Carlos Ghosn's arrest for alleged financial crimes, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Mazars will look into Renault-Nissan BV, the Amsterdam-based unit set up by the carmakers to coordinate their alliance, for any misconduct such as the misuse of company assets, the report said.



The audit follows the November 19 arrest of Ghosn in Tokyo on allegations of understating his income at Nissan by tens of millions of dollars and temporarily transferring personal trading losses to the company.



Ghosn was ousted as chairman of Nissan and alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. shortly after his arrest, and he resigned as chief executive officer and chairman of Renault last week.



The allegations against Ghosn that emerged from the month's long investigation at Nissan subsequently triggered a probe at Renault into the pay of its top executives. Nissan had pushed for the third, joint probe at RNBV, which Renault agreed to last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX