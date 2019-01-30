

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) announced the company is accelerating the launch of IngenioRx and now expects to begin transitioning members in the second quarter of the current year. Anthem expects its full year 2019 adjusted net income to be greater than $19.00 per share, which reflects the benefit from the accelerated launch of IngenioRx, including expected expenses related to the revised transition schedule. Anthem continues to expect gross annual savings through IngenioRx of greater than $4 billion, with more than 20% of that amount being returned to its shareholders.



For 2019, operating revenue is expected to be approximately $100.0 billion, including premium revenue of $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion.



For the fourth quarter, adjusted net income was $2.44 per share. Operating revenue was $23.3 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent, versus $22.4 billion in the prior year quarter. Medical enrollment totaled approximately 39.9 million members at December 31, 2018, an increase of 37 thousand members from September 30, 2018.



On January 29, 2019, the Audit Committee declared a first quarter 2019 dividend to shareholders of $0.80 per share. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend of $3.20 per share. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2019.



