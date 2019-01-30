

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth slowed for the second straight month in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 1.1 percent rise. In October, sales grew 1.9 percent in October.



Sales of food grew 0.5 percent, while those of non-food edged up 0.1 percent.



Without adjustments, retail sales were unchanged from the same month last year after a 1.5 percent increase in November. Sales growth peaked at 4.7 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent in December, after rising 0.3 percent in December. The latest decline was the first in three months.



During the whole year 2018, retail sales grew 0.7 percent compared with 2017. Without adjustment, the index registered an increase of 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX