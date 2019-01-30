

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB33.05 billion, or RMB12.64 per share. This compares with RMB24.07 billion, or RMB9.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB29.80 billion or RMB12.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.3% to RMB117.28 billion from RMB83.03 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB29.80 Bln. vs. RMB27.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB12.19 vs. RMB10.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB117.28 Bln vs. RMB83.03 Bln last year.



