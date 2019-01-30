

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $114.2 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $408.2 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $181.2 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $919.2 million from $1.00 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



