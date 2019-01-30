

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in January for the first time in three months, while the morale in the manufacturing sector weakened for a fourth month in a row, survey data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 114 from 113.2 in December. All sub-indexes improved in January.



The manufacturing confidence index fell to 102.1 from 103.4 in December. The latest reading was the lowest since September 2016, when it was 101.8.



Order book assessments and production expectations weakened.



The composite business confidence index fell to 99.2 in January from 99.7 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX