

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced an acceleration of investment in its Global Growth Strategy initiatives. The company expects to invest approximately $100 million through 2022, 90 percent of which will be in cash.



The company noted that its areas of strategic focus are driving innovation across products, sales force and consumer experiences, extending access to make it easier for sales force and consumers to connect, deploying technology to drive sales force engagement and consumer connections, and simplifying and streamlining structures to create a more aligned and integrated organization.



Once fully implemented, the transformation initiatives are expected to enable annual local currency sales growth of a mid-single digit percentage and to generate about $50 million in annualized savings.



Tupperware said it expects to complete the revitalization plan announced in July 2017 during 2019. Under the plan, the company expects to pay out about $25 million in 2019 to bring the total amount paid under the program to $77 million, and to achieve the $35 million of annualized benefit originally targeted.



Of the benefit, $10 million is incremental in 2019. There will be a modest amount of 2019 expense for this program that will bring the total cost to $82 million, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX