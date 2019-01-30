

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $558.2 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $670.4 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $586.8 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $3.51 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $586.8 Mln. vs. $456.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX