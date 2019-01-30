

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.42 billion, or $5.93 per share. This compares with $3.32 billion, or $5.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.87 billion or $5.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $28.34 billion from $24.77 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.87 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.48 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $28.34 Bln vs. $24.77 Bln last year.



