

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a substantial increase in U.S. private sector employment in the previous month, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing the pace of job growth slowed in January but still far exceeded analyst estimates.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 213,000 jobs in January after soaring by a downwardly revised 263,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 178,000 jobs compared to the spike of 271,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



