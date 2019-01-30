

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) and Warner Bros. Pictures Group said that they have partnered to bring Hot Wheels, toy racing car, to theaters in the first ever live-action feature film for the beloved multi-generational franchise.



The Hot Wheels movie marks the second partnership for Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, and it follows the companies' recent announcement of the Barbie feature-film starring and co-produced by Academy Award nominated actress Margot Robbie.



Hot Wheels debuted in 1968 and has sold more than six billion individual cars during its storied, 50-year history. With more than 500 million Hot Wheels being sold annually, Hot Wheels is the number one selling toy in the world.



