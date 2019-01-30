

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $116.03 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $122.14 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $405.0 million from $408.22 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



