

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $98.6 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $406.7 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $156.7 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $830.7 million from $791.1 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $156.7 Mln. vs. $153.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $830.7 Mln vs. $791.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.57 Full year EPS guidance: $2.39 - $2.43



