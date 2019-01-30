

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $63.90 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $188.42 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128.21 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $270.86 million from $215.62 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $128.21 Mln. vs. $109.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $270.86 Mln vs. $215.62 Mln last year.



