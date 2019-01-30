sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,00 Euro		-0,36
-1,08 %
WKN: 877381 ISIN: US1727551004 Ticker-Symbol: CRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00
34,00
22:55
33,81
34,33
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIRRUS LOGIC INC33,00-1,08 %