sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,64 Euro		-0,05
-2,96 %
WKN: 853836 ISIN: US0543031027 Ticker-Symbol: AVP 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,669
1,685
30.01.
1,63
1,65
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS INC
AVON PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVON PRODUCTS INC1,64-2,96 %