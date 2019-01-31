

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into Apple's (AAPL) failure to warn consumers about the FaceTime bug and slow response to addressing the issue.



The bug jeopardized the privacy of consumers in New York by allowing users to receive audio and video from the device of the person they are calling even before the person has accepted or rejected the call.



As part of the investigation, the Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection is accepting consumer complaints related to the FaceTime bug.



Reports indicate that the bug was raised with Apple by a consumer more than a week before it was shared widely in the media and the company took action to disable the affected feature of the app until it releases a fix.



On Monday, Governor Cuomo issued a consumer alert about the bug and advised FaceTime users to temporarily disable the app until Apple issues a fix.



